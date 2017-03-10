Which nostalgia-tastic 2017 package tour is for you?

Nostalgia is the new thing, but which of the many retro package tours will suit you best?

Nostalgia package tours: the cheapest way for middle age to smack you and your entire disillusioned generation in the face by lumping you in a room with several thousand other clock-watching parents on their one night out of the year, all collectively awakening to the fact that they’ve been woefully out-of-touch with popular culture for 20 years and all the music they ever liked is actually utter shit.

But, hey, once more for old times’ sake, eh? So which tour or mini-festival should you and your haggard-looking college mates had down to to get wasted on snakebite and crack ‘nostalgia was better in my day’ gags? Here’s the year’s biggest retro rampages announced so far…

The one for Fresh Prince Of Bel Air fans

I Love The 90s

Who’s playing? Vanilla Ice, Salt’n’Pepper with Spindarella, Coolio, Kid N Play, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Kool Moe Dee, Rob Base, Young MC

Where is it visiting? After a global tour, I Love The 90s hits UK arenas in September

What’s it about? The teen-friendly end of retro pop rap unites behind the surfboard-haired Adonis that is Vanilla Ice, the Dr Jeckyll to Eminem’s Mr Hyde. Expect graffiti tag backdrops, ironic break-dancers and old huffers doing half-hearted synchronised side-steps in MC Hammer loon pants.

The one for aging Inbetweeners

Star Shaped

Who’s playing? The Bluetones, Sleeper, Space, Dodgy, My Life Story, Salad Undressed

Where is it visiting? Birmingham Institute on July 29, then the London Forum on August 5, Glasgow ABC on August 12 and Manchester O2 Ritz on August 19

What’s it about? Organised by the people behind the Britpop-themed Star Shaped club, this four-date touring mini-fest is the purest celebration of the waggle-fingered decade yet, most notable for the reformation of the mighty Sleeper for their first gig in 19 years, leaving pretty much just Gene and The Boo Radleys holding out for the reunion big bucks. Reversing the trend of nostalgia events in general, this will be brilliant.

The one for unashamed pop kids

’90s Spectacular Australian Tour

Who’s playing? B*Witched, Atomic Kitten, Liberty X, S Club 3, East 17

Where is it visiting? If you can’t make it to the Gold Coast or Brisbane this weekend, you’ve already missed it. C’est la vie, eh?

What’s it about? About three original members each of some of the 90s’ and 00’s biggest kiddie pop bands have been touring Australasia, shedding even more members from their dwindled ranks as they went – even S Club 3 were reduced S Club 2 when Jo O’Meara got food poisoning. Don’t be too surprised if the last two shows this weekend feature Terry from East 17 alone on a stage for three hours playing ‘House Of Love’ on the spoons.

The one for still-got-it glamourpusses

Rage And Rapture Tour

Who’s playing? Garbage, Blondie and guests

Where is it visiting? The US, over July and August

What’s it about? A bit unfair to call this one a nostalgia tour since both co-headliners are back with fine new albums, plus the guest supports from Deap Vally add contemporary buzz. Let’s call it more of a marriage of two glamorous giants of alternative pop and hope it hits the UK.

The one for horny mums

Total Package Tour

Who’s playing? New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul

Where is it visiting? 40 US arenas, between May and July

What’s it about? Your mum and dad turning up to slow dance to the song they conceived you to.

The one for people who remember The Hitman And Her

Mega 90’s tour

Who’s playing? 2 Unlimited, Technotronic, Dr Alban, Real McCoy

Where is it visiting? Australia, for five dates in March

What’s it about? It takes a certain drug-destroyed mentality to still want to make cardboard boxes to frantic Eurobeat like ‘Get Ready For This’, ‘No Limit’ and ‘Pump Up The Jam’ – even the posters have a cheeky smiley face on them. This entire tour is basically the I Love The 90s tour sampled and sped up to 3476bpm.