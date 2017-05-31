Donald Trump blasts comedian Kathy Griffin over severed head photo

Pic also drew criticism from a number of politicians

Donald Trump has slammed comedian Kathy Griffin over a picture of her holding a fake bloodied head that resembled the US President.

The pic, which you can view below via TMZ, drew criticism from a number of politicians and has since seen the comedian post a video apology.

Now Trump has condemned the comedian over the severed head.

He tweeted: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The 56-year-old Emmy award-winning actress and comedian has been a staunch critic of President Trump.

In her video apology, she said: “I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it. I went way too far.

“The image is too disturbing. I understand how it affects people. It wasn’t funny, I get it. I beg for your forgiveness.”

The image was criticised by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Disgusting but not surprising,” he tweeted. “This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?”

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Mr Trump’s 2016 election rival Hillary, also condemned the image, calling it “vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney also waded in, tweeting: “Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.”

Earlier, Nas branded Donald Trump a “racist” in an open letter. “We all know a racist is in office,” he added. “People can talk their shit…but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth shit.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“My way of addressing these issues is through my work,” he continued. “I observe what’s going on and that goes into my creative process. The person himself, I’m not caught up with. I don’t even have time for Trump or Pence. I don’t give a fuck.”