Director confirms latest cast member for ‘X-Men: New Mutants’ spinoff

Director Josh Boone confirms 'The Originals' actress Blu Hunt will play Mirage in the upcoming superhero movie

Another name has been added to the growing list of ‘X-Men: New Mutants’ cast members, as Blu Hunt is confirmed to be taking on the role of Danielle Moonstar – aka Mirage.

Hunt, who is best known for her starring role in The CW’s ‘The Originals’, is joining ‘Game of Throne’s Maisie Williams, ’13 Reasons Why’s Henry Zaga, Rosario Dawson and Anya-Taylor Joy.

Director Josh Boone confirmed the news on Instagram. He wrote: “After an exhaustive search we have found our #danimoonstar – thrilled to have @bluhunt in our #newmutants family.”

In the comics, Mirage has the ability to telepathically create illusions of her opponents fears and dreams.

New Mutants is just one part of the X-Men’s ever-growing cinematic universe, which recently saw the release of a third Wolverine movie, the critically acclaimed ‘Logan’. The film marked Hugh Jackman’s depature after 17 years in the role.

The most recent release from the franchise was ensemble piece ‘X-Men Apocalypse’, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

Patrick Stewart also recently announced he would be leaving the franchise and will be giving up his role as mutant leader Professor Charles Xavier.

X-Men: New Mutants is set to be released on April 13, 2018.