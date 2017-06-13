Annie Golden was the frontwoman in The Shirts

Orange is the New Black’s Annie Golden used to be the frontwoman in a 1970’s New York punk band.

The actress, who plays ‘Silent’ Norma Romano in the Netflix show, was the lead singer of The Shirts, a punk band that headlined CBGB’s at the height of their fame.

They released three albums; a self-titled debut in 1978, 1979’s ‘Street Light Shine’ and 1980’s ‘Inner Sleeve’ before splitting in 1981.

Since then, they’ve had several reunions, and released comeback album Only The Dead Know Brooklyn in 2006.

You can watch her performing in the video below.

Meanwhile, Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black was officially released on Netflix last week, after it was previously leaked by a hacker in April.

The hacker, who went by the moniker The Dark Overlord, released 10 episodes of the show after the streaming service turned down a ransom request.

Orange Is The New Black creators Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann have also turned executive producers on new Netflix show Glow, which follows the glitter and spandex fuelled world of women’s wrestling in the 1980’s.

The show, which is set to feature Kate Nash in a supporting role, will debut on Netflix on June 23.

You can watch the trailer for it here.