30 Seconds To Greatness: Afua Hirsch

5648638671001

As part of our #LifeHacks project, NME and the University of Salford are asking prominent figures from the creative industries to give an insight into their career journeys.

The ’30 Seconds To Greatness’ video series will feature a bitesize piece of advice, or a lesson learned, from people who have made it to the top in music, fashion, film, tech, and other creative industries.

This time, our words of wisdom come from Afua Hirsch, the writer, broadcaster and journalist. Afua is Sky News‘ Social Affairs and Education Editor, and her book Brit(ish) will be published in 2018.

As part of our #LifeHacks initiative, NME and the University of Salford are also creating a year-long programme of events. The aim is to help inspire young creatives on how to get ahead in the world of work.

Our first event takes place in London on November 23. It will be headlined by England footballer Eniola Aluko and hip-hop star Loyle Carner, who will team up for an ‘in conversation’ session.

Get tickets to our first #LifeHacks event (including exclusive NME evening gig) with University of Salford here.