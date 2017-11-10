30 Seconds To Greatness: Emoji Translator Keith Broni

As part of our #LifeHacks initiative, NME and the University of Salford are asking prominent figures from the creative industries to give an insight into their career journeys.

The ’30 Seconds To Greatness’ video series will feature a bitesize piece of advice, or a lesson learned, from people who have made it to the top in music, fashion, film, tech, and other creative industries.

This time, our words of wisdom come from Keith Broni, one of the world’s first emoji translators. His advice is typically on point: “Stick to it, and you’ll make it.”

As part of our #LifeHacks initiative, NME and the University of Salford are also creating a year-long programme of events. The aim is to help inspire young creatives on how to get ahead in the world of work.

Our first event takes place in London on November 23, with Chelsea footballer Eni Aluko and hip-hop star Loyle Carner as headliners.

Get tickets to our first #LifeHacks event (including exclusive NME evening gig) with University of Salford here.