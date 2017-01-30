The 39 faces of Winona Ryder – watch her react to her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star’s awards speech

Larry Bartleet

She should act

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube
Last night (January 29) the Screen Actors Guild Awards provided several opportunities for passionate speeches railing against Trump’s recent banning order – among them were brilliant words from Mahershala Ali and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. All of them were worth listening to, but it was David Harbour’s speech that caught everyone’s attention – because his Stranger Things co-star made every face known to mankind while he made it. Below, read Harbour’s speech line by line, and see how Ryder reacted alongside each one. It’s amazing.

1. “On behalf of this fearless and talented cast, we would like to thank Netflix…”

Winona Ryder listens to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

2. “…Sean, Matt, Ross…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

3. “…and the amazing casting director Carmen Cuba…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

4. “…and I would just like to say that in light of all that’s going on in the world today…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

5. “…it’s difficult to celebrate…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

6. “…the already-celebrated Stranger Things…” 

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

7. “…but this award…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

8. “…from you…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

9. “…who take your craft seriously…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

10. “…and earnestly believe like me that great acting…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

11. “…can change the world…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

12. “…is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

13. “…to go deeper…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

14. “…and through our art, to battle…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

15. “…against the fear, self-centredness and exclusivity…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

16. “…of our predominantly narcissistic culture…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

17. “…and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

18. “…and understanding society…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

19. “…by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

20. “…to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

21. “…they are not alone…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

22. “…we are united in that we are all human beings…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

23. “…and we are all together on this horrible…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

24. “…painful…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

25. “…joyous…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

26. “…exciting…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

27. “…and mysterious ride…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

28. “…that is being alive.”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

29. “Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things…” 

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

30. “…we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

31. “…we will shelter freaks and outcasts – those who have no home…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

32. “…we will get past the lies…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

33. “…we will hunt monsters…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

34, “…and when we’re lost amid the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

35. “…we will as per Chief Jim Hopper punch some people in the face, when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

36. “…and we will do it with soul…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

37. “…with heart…”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

38. “…and with joy.”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

39. “…We thank you for this responsibility.”

Winona Ryder reacts to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's speech at the SAG Awards 2017TNT/YouTube

If you want to see it all in real time – and that’s pretty great too – here’s a video of the whole thing.