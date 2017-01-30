The 39 faces of Winona Ryder – watch her react to her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star’s awards speech

She should act

Last night (January 29) the Screen Actors Guild Awards provided several opportunities for passionate speeches railing against Trump’s recent banning order – among them were brilliant words from Mahershala Ali and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. All of them were worth listening to, but it was David Harbour’s speech that caught everyone’s attention – because his Stranger Things co-star made every face known to mankind while he made it. Below, read Harbour’s speech line by line, and see how Ryder reacted alongside each one. It’s amazing.

1. “On behalf of this fearless and talented cast, we would like to thank Netflix…”

2. “…Sean, Matt, Ross…”

3. “…and the amazing casting director Carmen Cuba…”

4. “…and I would just like to say that in light of all that’s going on in the world today…”

5. “…it’s difficult to celebrate…”

6. “…the already-celebrated Stranger Things…”

7. “…but this award…”

8. “…from you…”

9. “…who take your craft seriously…”

10. “…and earnestly believe like me that great acting…”

11. “…can change the world…”

12. “…is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women…”

13. “…to go deeper…”

14. “…and through our art, to battle…”

15. “…against the fear, self-centredness and exclusivity…”

16. “…of our predominantly narcissistic culture…”

17. “…and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic…”

18. “…and understanding society…”

19. “…by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder…”

20. “…to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired…”

21. “…they are not alone…”

22. “…we are united in that we are all human beings…”

23. “…and we are all together on this horrible…”

24. “…painful…”

25. “…joyous…”

26. “…exciting…”

27. “…and mysterious ride…”

28. “…that is being alive.”

29. “Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things…”

30. “…we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies…”

31. “…we will shelter freaks and outcasts – those who have no home…”

32. “…we will get past the lies…”

33. “…we will hunt monsters…”

34, “…and when we’re lost amid the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions…”

35. “…we will as per Chief Jim Hopper punch some people in the face, when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized…”

36. “…and we will do it with soul…”

37. “…with heart…”

38. “…and with joy.”

39. “…We thank you for this responsibility.”

If you want to see it all in real time – and that’s pretty great too – here’s a video of the whole thing.