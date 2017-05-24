BBC 5 Live studio evacuated during live broadcast

The incident turned out to be a false alarm

The BBC 5 Live studio in Salford Quays, near Manchester, was briefly evacuated earlier today (May 24) after the fire alarm sounded during a live broadcast.

Presenters Sarah Brett and Nihal Arthanayake were speaking to a caller named Chris on air when the alarm sounded, cutting the phone-in short and proceeding to leave the studio while the station switched to emergency audio.

“Stay with us, we’ve had an evacuation at this point in time I’m afraid,” Brett explained before leaving. “So thank you very much for your call, Chris, we’re going to have to leave right now. Our apologies to our listeners, our building is being evacuated. We’ll be back as soon as possible and let you know what’s happening. Thank you.”

It was eventually revealed that the incident was a false alarm.

See footage in the clip beneath.

The evacuation of the building in MediCityUK, Salford Quays took place at 2.05pm BST and lasted around fifteen minutes, according to a statement from the BBC.

“One of our Salford buildings was briefly evacuated following a false fire alarm triggered in the canteen. It was not a security issue,” the BBC have said.

“The building was fully open and operational within 15 minutes.”

The incident comes just days after the terror attack in Manchester that left at least 22 people dead and 59 wounded after a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Anyone with any information concerning the Manchester terror attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.