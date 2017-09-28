50 Cent claims Trump offered him $500,000 to join presidential campaign

Rapper says he was asked to help win the African American vote



50 Cent has claimed Donald Trump’s team offered him $500,000 to make an appearance as part of the U.S. president’s 2016 election campaign.

The rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, says he was asked to aid Trump’s cause in winning the African American vote. According to research from the U.S. Census Bureau, black turnout declined in 2016 for the first time in 20 years.

“They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance,” 50 Cent told U.S. radio station Hot 97. When asked to comment about his views on Trump, he told host Ebro: “His presidency is an accident. If you were a President by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing… I think he was [campaigning] to build his profile for a bigger deal on television, and everything else.”

He added: “I don’t think anything has divided people as fast as [Trump].” Watch his Hot 97 interview below.

50 Cent recently criticised Jay Z’s new album ‘4:44’, describing the record as “too smart” and dismissing it as “golf course music.” In a since-deleted Instagram post, he said: “I felt like I was supposed to be wearing like glasses and shit and like a tie, a fucking sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League shit.”

His ‘Best Of’ greatest hits album came out earlier this year via Interscope. A reported new album, ‘Street King Immortal’, has been in the works since 2011.