From the glam rockers to punks, disco dancers and new wave kids, the ’70s saw an explosion of individuality and rebellion in music. Channel it with some classic band merch.

Talking Heads 'Fear of Music' T-Shirt (1979)



‘Fear of Music’ is the third studio album by Talking Heads. Dark and evocative, it still sounds as fresh today as it did in 1979.

Fact: During his time as an arts student, ever-quirky David Byrne shaved his beard off using only beer for shaving foam, whilst a friend played ‘Pennies from Heaven’ on the accordion – all in the name of performance art.

Sex Pistols Badges T-Shirt



Despite only releasing one studio album and four singles during their initial two and a half years, the Sex Pistols are widely credited for the start of the British punk movement.

Fact: Upon joining the band in 1977, Sid Vicious had very little (if any) experience playing bass. Johnny Rotten has described early rehearsals as “hellish”, owing his decision to recruit Vicious to his outrageous look and solid reputation in the UK punk scene.

The Rolling Stones 'LA Friday' T-Shirt





Take yourself back to 1975: a year when Linda McCartney was arrested for possession of marijuana, Dutch group Teach-In won Eurovision and The Rolling Stones recorded ‘LA Friday’ at the LA Forum. Drawing a crowd of 18,000 and including a massive 24 tracks, the live album shows the Stones at the peak of their reign as rock royalty.

Fact: Despite its title, the show was actually recorded on Sunday 13th July 1975 but was mistitled by bootleggers as a Friday show.

Aerosmith Logo T-Shirt



Often referred to as ‘the bad boys from Boston’, Aerosmith’s style emanates from blues-based hard rock. Having played over 600 shows between the years 1970 and 1979 alongside partying, recording and general debauchery, it’s pretty hard to deny that title.

Fact: Making a cameo in a 1991 episode of The Simpsons, they were the first band to play at Moe’s tavern – mistaking Springfield for St Louis.

Words: Irene Mackie