AC/DC’s Brian Johnson to be added to Tyneside ‘Walk Of Fame’

AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson is set to be honoured in his home county with a plaque commemorating his achievements set to be added to a riverside walk in Tyneside.

The former frontman of the Australian rock band was born in 1980 and is amongst a handful of famous faces voted to receive the honour by the public.

Bronze plaques will be installed on the NewcastleGateshead Initiative’s Local Heroes Walk Of Fame in honour of Johnson and TV presenters John Grundy and Mike Neville. Actor Tim Healy, who is the father of The 1975‘s Matty, will also receive a plaque in the new additions to the walk.

The walk of fame opened in 2014 and currently boasts 29 plaques celebrating local celebrities.

As BBC News reports, Sarah Stewart from NewcastleGateshead Initiative said: “Those recognised […] have all made a huge contribution to the region and are a driving force behind the NewcastleGateshead we have today.”

The new plaques will installed in May. Sting, Ant and Dec, Lindisfarne and Alan Shearer are among those previously honoured on the walk.

Johnson was the frontman of AC/DC from 1980, when he joined following the death of Bon Scott, to 2016, when he was forced to quit the band on recommendation of his doctor or risk total hearing loss. Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose filled in on the band’s remaining shows for the year.