Action Bronson to host Snapchat dating show

'Hungry Hearts With Action Bronson' is coming soon.

Action Bronson continues his quest to becoming an entertainment polymath as the rapper/chef/TV presenter moves onto to host a Snapchat exclusive dating show.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Bronson already hosts the Viceland food show, Fuck, That’s Delicious and now he’s continuing the partnership into ‘Hungry Hearts With Action Bronson’ that’ll air exclusively on Snapchat, reports Stereogum.

Every episode will see young singletons go out on dates curated by Action. The rapper is behind the scenes giving feedback as the dates progress. Bronson then predicts whether the two singles will be down for a second date.

Read more: Action Bronson throws free kitchen appliances into the audience during Coney Island gig

Meanwhile, Action Bronson just dropped a brand new track featuring Rick Ross titled ‘9-24-7000’. The track will feature on Blue Chips 7000 which will be released this week.

Blue Chips 7000 is the third instalment in the Blue Chips series and the follow-up to Action’s latest release, Mr. Wonderful, from 2015.

Listen to the track below.

9-24-7000 (feat. Rick Ross) 9-24-7000 (feat. Rick Ross), a song by Action Bronson, Rick Ross on Spotify

Last year saw Action team up with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and Mark Ronson for ‘Standing In The Rain’ off the Suicide Squad soundtrack. The song samples Oran “Juice” Jones’ 1986 hit ‘The Rain’.