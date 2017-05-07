Adele dresses up as Catherine Tate’s ‘Nan’ character for birthday

Happy 29th, Adele!

Adele celebrated her birthday in style, dressing up as Catherine Tate’s infamous ‘Nan’ character – straggling hair and all.

The singer celebrated her 29th birthday dressed as Joannie Taylor, the nan from The Catherine Tate Show, posting a 4×4 photo-booth print of herself as ‘Nan’ on Twitter and Instagram last night (May 6).

The British superstar captioned the images: “Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon”.

As The Telegraph report, this isn’t the first time Adele has dressed up to celebrate her birthday. For her 27th, the singer dressed up as George Michael.

Check out Adele’s ‘Nan’ dress-up below.

Recently, The Sunday Time Rich list revealed that Adele made the top 20 wealthiest names in music. She came in at number 19, drawing with Brian May. However, Adele is the only female in the top 20 – and came out as the richest under-30 musician in the UK.

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Such strong record sales and a busy touring schedule propel her into our main list for the first time.”

“Still in her 20s, if Adele’s career lasts as long as many of the other entries in our list, she has the potential to be the highest-earning British musician of all time.”

In other news, Damon Albarn has spoken out to reveal that he’ll ‘never’ collaborate with Adele.

Speaking to The Sun about the success of Gorillaz second album ‘Demon Dayz’, Albarn said: “It wasn’t quite Adele but I will never be Adele . . . or ever work with her!”