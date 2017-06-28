Adidas reveal new ‘The Life Aquatic’ shoes

The 'Zizzou' is limited to just 100 pairs

Adidas have revealed a new style of trainer, inspired by Wes Anderson film The Life Aquatic.

The new trainer is named ‘Zizzou’ after Bill Murray’s iconic Steve Zizzou character in the film. It’s styled after the shoes Zizzou wears in the film, and comes limited to just 100 pairs.

The trainers were released this past weekend at Paris’ We Love Green festival, where Seu George performed ‘The Life Aquatic – A Tribute To David Bowie’, in homage to both the late star and George’s own role in The Life Aquatic, as the Bowie-loving singing sailor Pelé do Santos.

Check out the Adidas ‘Zizzou’ below.

Well the #adidaszissou finally got an official release from #adidasoriginals only 100 pairs though 😒 #adidasrom #adidas #rom #wesanderson #thelifeaquatic #billmurray A post shared by Bits & bobs floating my ⛵️ (@gavincannon_bitsandbobs) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

Back in April, a poster and release date were revealed for Wes Anderson’s next movie, Isle Of Dogs.

The stop-motion animated movie, which is set in Japan and follows a boy’s journey to find his missing dog, will hit cinemas on April 20, 2018. Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Jeff Goldblum and Yoko Ono are all set to star.

From trailers to plot points – here’s everything we know about Isle Of Dogs so far.

