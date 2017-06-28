The guitarist has passed away following a battle with colon cancer.

The guitarist of The Afghan Whigs, Dave Rosser, has died aged 50 following a battle with colon cancer.

The band announced over Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration,” they continued. “Thank you to all who kept him in their hearts. He is forever in ours”.

See the full Facebook post below.

Rosser was diagnosed with inoperable colon cancer back in 2016. The Afghan Whigs announced two shows in support of his illness in the US which will see them perform their much-adored album Black Love in full.

At the time, frontman Greg Dulli said: “Dave Rosser has been my close friend and bandmate for over a decade now. By doing these shows for him we hope to ease any financial stress he may face as he pursues treatment to combat his illness.”

“100% of the proceeds for these shows will go to his medical care. I’m hopeful that folks will come out and show their support for Dave who will be performing with us.”

Dave Rosser joined the band back in 2014 and played on both The Afghan Whigs’ albums In Spades and Do to the Beast. Rosser was also a member of The Gutter Twins and Twilight Singers.

The Afghan Whigs formed in 1986 before splitting in the early 2000s. They announced their reformation in 2011. They released their seventh album – ‘Do To The Beast’ – in 2014, their first in 16 years.