Teenage future rap newcomers Age Of L.U.N.A. and London “bitter dream pop” four-piece Anteros are to play an intimate Under The Radar gig Supported by Starling Bank – the mobile first current account- at London’s Omeara on July 12.

Tickets for the gig, part of NME and Starling’s mission to help you discover more of the music you’ll love, will also grant fans complimentary food and two drinks on the night.

The show follows the release of Age Of L.U.N.A.’s acclaimed new EP ‘Coco’ and support slots with Public Enemy and Pete Rock. The band – inspired by Fela Kuti, A Tribe Called Quest and Tears For Fears and consisting of two North London rappers Butch Arkas and Kyoto Noir, vocalist Danielle Thomas and producer NK-OK – garnered glowing notices for their earliest tracks ‘Memory Lane’ and ‘Six Feet Deep’ from NME, Clash, The Guardian and iD, making them one of the hottest bands to emerge from the capital in 2016.

Anteros, meanwhile, are fresh from touring with Two Door Cinema Club and White Lies, having landed a Radio One Single Of The Week with ‘The Beat’ and opened the Other Stage at Glastonbury last year. Fronted by an ex-MTV Spain presenter, their concoction of Blondie, The Pretenders and 90s indie sounds has been turning heads from Annie Mac to The Guardian.

