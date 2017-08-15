Airbnb have banned White supremacists from making reservations

Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk makes a stand

Airbnb have announced that White supremacists will no longer be able to use their service in booking rooms, houses and flats across the world.

The ban comes after the events in Charlottesville over the weekend which saw rally supporters and counter-protesters come head-to-head.

The rally was organised by right-wing blogger Jason Kessler, which saw supporters protest the removal of a statue of a Confederate general, Robert E. Lee, from the city.

A local emergency was declared by the city around 11am local time on Saturday (Aug 12). Arrests were made following a declaration of unlawful assembly at Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park.

Reports of violence and the use of tear gas surfaced on Twitter, while a car also drove into a crowd of the counter-protestors.

The alleged driver, James Alex Fields Jr, has since been arrested and is accused of driving killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, who was protesting the “Unite the Right” march.

Speaking of the attacks, Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk said the “hate displayed this week has been shocking”.

“We make every one of our users sign a pledge when they sign up that they will not discriminate and exhibit hatred,” he told Bloomberg TV. “Whenever we become aware of such examples they are permanently banned from platform.”

Meanwhile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has also condemned the attacks.

Taking to Facebook to vent his frustrations, Armstrong wrote: “I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I f—king hate racism more than anything.”

“I fucking hate racism more than anything. music and social justice have always gone hand and hand with me. we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for “the time they are a changing” .. some people don’t agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs,” he added, ending the post with “Nazi punks fuck off.”