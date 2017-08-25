Now we wait for the crybabies to call it 'non-clown exclusionary'...

With the remake of IT only weeks away, the cultural zeitgeist is reminiscent of the scary clown presence that occurred last year, especially the Alamo Drafthouse in the US.

In Austin, the specialised cinema is hosting clown-only screenings of IT for, possibly, all the Pennywise sympathisers looking for representation?

The description of event requires all: “attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O’ Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party”.

The event will have “have face-painters available for clown “touch-ups”, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment”. It does sound like a lot of fun.

Watch the trailer for IT below.

The news of the clown-only screening is a funny thing since IT upset real-life clowns earlier this year. One professional clown from Glasgow revealed how the film was bad for business: “I have parents and teachers phoning me… they’re scared to hire you for 35 kids in case they’ve got one child who will be upset.”

Recently, author Stephen King has revealed that he had no involvement in the upcoming IT film.

King said he “wasn’t involved at all” in the film but “wished them well”. He added: “Geez, I don’t even think they sent me any swag from that one! But maybe that’s a good thing. I’ve seen it, it’s fabulous”.

The film’s first teaser trailer broke the record for the most-viewed trailer in a 24-hour period when it was released back in Spring. Preview screenings of the trailer even left audience members screaming.