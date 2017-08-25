Baldwin's back and he's going after Steve Bannon now.

Alec Baldwin has put on the yellow wig once more as he appears on Saturday Night Live this week to continue his reign of terror as the world’s best Donald Trump impersonator.

Donald Trump has made thousands of headlines since the last time Baldwin appeared on SNL as the President Of The United States. The actor is returning to, presumably, cover everything from the Charlottesville neo-nazi rallies, the firing of Sean Spicer and, as you can see in the clip below, the firing of Steve Bannon.

Watch a preview of Alec Baldwin returning as Donald Trump below.

Meanwhile, following Trump’s declaration that we would be banning transgender people serving the US military, MTV have extended invites to Sunday’s Video Music Awards to transgender military groups.

MTV president Christopher McCarthy said. “Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere.”

Recently, Kate Hudson slammed the Trump administration after the news broke that Anthony Scaramucci would depart his role as White House Communications Director after a tumultuous 10 day spell.

Hudson had perhaps the best reaction of all – after sharing a mocked up poster of her 2003 film How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days.

