Wife of Allman Brothers’ Dickey Betts arrested for allegedly pointing rifle at local rowing team

Donna Betts called 911 herself to say the rowers had destroyed her life



Donna Betts, the wife of legendary guitarist Dickey Betts from The Allman Brothers Band, has been arrested after an altercation at her property in Sarasota County, Florida.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Donna, 62, was accused of pointing her rifle at teenage members of the Sarasota Crew rowing team. Their practice facility at Bay Preserve sits adjacent to the Betts home. She was arrested on Tuesday morning (March 28) and charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, she is alleged to have threatened the team’s members and coaches. Footage captured on a phone supports the case, and the 911 caller claims she then threw her weapon into the water.

“She’s on her dock looking through the scope and aiming at the kids right now,” the 911 caller said. “We’ve got hundreds of kids here, she’s pointing the gun at one of my coaches generally right by me right now.”

Betts is then reported to have called 911 herself at 5.43pm, 13 minutes after the initial accusatory call. She identified herself, claiming the team of rowers had destroyed her life.

This dispute between Betts and the rowing team has history. The 911 caller said that the team had already taken out a restraining order against her, after gunshots were heard from the Betts property in 2013, during a team meeting of 150 youth members. Dickey Betts himself has also been accused of intimidation, after allegedly placing two guns on a deckchair, as he sat and faced the rowers. Dickey and Donna have even been accused in the past of playing loud electric guitar and shouting obscenities at the team.

A judge ordered a $180,000 bond on Wednesday morning (March 29) on the condition Donna did not use alcohol or drugs or access the backyard of her property. She has also been prohibited from possessing firearms.