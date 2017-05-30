Alt-J announce September UK tour dates

The band drop new album 'Relaxer' this Friday.

Alt-J have announced a series of UK tour dates for September.

The band are due to play a one-off date at London’s O2 Arena in June as part of the venue’s 10th anniversary birthday celebrations. They have also booked summer festival sets at Glastonbury, Bluedot and Boardmasters. Now they have announced a run of seaside shows in Brighton, Margate, Bournemouth, Weston-super-Mare and Blackpool too.

Check out the full list of dates below.

4 September – Brighton Centre, Brighton

5 September – Dreamland, Margate

6 September – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

8 September – Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare

9 September – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday (June 2) at 9am from this website.

Meanwhile, Alt-J have also shared three tracks from their forthcoming album ‘Relaxer’, which drops this Friday (June 2). The record’s lead single, ‘3WW’, was unveiled back in March, while ‘In Cold Blood’ arrived a few weeks later, and ‘Adeline’ followed earlier this month.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Chatting about ‘Adeline’ with Zane Lowe recently, keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton revealed that ideas for the track first came to the fore while the band on tour.

“It initially started to be written in Australia, and was one of the ones we’d do in soundcheck quite a lot – just like playing with little bits of it and trying it out, trying to remember what was good with recordings and voice memos,” Unger-Hamilton said. “Then we’d come back to it time and time again, and when we came back to the UK to make album number three, we knew ‘Adeline’ was going to be a song that would be on that record. So we got together, unwrapped all of our ideas and looked at what we had – and then we put it all together.”