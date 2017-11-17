‘Justice League’ star Amber Heard was told coming out would ‘throw away her career’

The actress' response? "Watch me"

Justice League actress Amber Heard was told that coming out was tantamount to ‘throwing away her career’, the star has revealed.

Heard, who plays Mera in the new superhero film, shared the story in a new interview with Allure magazine. “I’m a person. I like who I like,” she explained. “I happened to be dating a woman, and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner.

“I [was] holding her hand, and I realised that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or I could not let go and own it.”

Heard continued: “Everyone told me, ‘You cannot do this’. I had played opposite Nicolas Cage, and in another I was playing opposite Johnny [Depp]. And everyone said, ‘You’re throwing it all away. You can’t do this to your career’. And I said, ‘I cannot do this any other way. Watch me’. ”

Heard went on to explain that she was told that no other working actresses were out.

“They pointed to no other working romantic lead, no other actress, that was out. I didn’t come out. I was never in,” Heard said.

She then argued that the nature of LGBTQ identification was restrictive: “It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalised people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity.

“As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we’re stuck behind it. It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN’. ”

Amber Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp – the pair divorced last year, with Heard filing a domestic abuse case against Depp. The case was later settled – Heard then donated her $7 million divorce proceedings to charity.

The money was split equally between The Children’s Hospital Of Los Angeles, where Heard has volunteered for 10 years, and the America Civil Liberties Union, “with a particular focus to stop violence against women”.