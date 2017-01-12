‘Angels In America’: First pictures of Andrew Garfield, Russell Tovey in London revival

A 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play begins in April.

The first pictures from the National Theatre’s upcoming revival of Angels In America have been released.

Andrew Garfield, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane and Denise Gough lead the cast in a 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning two-part play.

Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott is directing and the cast also includes Stuart Angell, Susan Brown, Laura Caldow, Claire Lambert, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Becky Namgauds, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins.

Angels In America is set in New York in the midst of the mid-1980s AIDS crisis. First performed in 1993, it was adapted into an Emmy-winning 2003 HBO mini-series starring Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Patrick Wilson and Emma Thompson.

“I feel tremendously grateful and healthily daunted at the prospect of being back in a rehearsal room at the NT to attempt to scale the mountain of Tony Kushner’s masterpiece Angels in America,” Garfield said of the revival.

“Thanking God or some other divine force to have Marianne Elliot as our intrepid leader and this incredible company of actors to share the adventure with. What a gift to work on and offer up this play that feels so urgent at this very moment, for all of our souls.”

Jason Bell

Russell Tovey added: “The great work is about to begin. The excitement and pride I feel as I embark on rehearsals for this epic play and this majestic production is palpable. I am so incredibly excited to be back at the NT after nearly ten years away with this historic and vitally important piece of theatre at a time when it has never seemed more relevant. I cannot wait to explore the tormented world of Joe Pitt and those tortured souls around him.”

Angels In America, performed in two parts, begins April 11 at the National Theatre in London. Tickets go on sale at 8.30am on Friday, January 20 here.