ANOHNI says she has played her ‘last show’

The musician performed in the Danish city of Denmark last night (November 18)

ANOHNI has reportedly claimed her most recent show was, in fact, her final performance.

The musician has released two records under the name, after previously releasing as Antony and the Johnsons. Her debut album ‘Hopelessness‘ came out in 2016, followed by this year’s ‘Paradise‘ EP.

ANOHNI performed in the Danish city of Aarhus last night (November 18). According to Pitchfork, in a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: “I keep telling everyone it’s my last show, but no one seems to believe me.” The site reports she ended the post with the hashtag “#ITISFINISHED”.

At the concert, she was accompanied by the Aarhus Symphony Orchestra. It marked the end of her tenure as the Aarhus 2017 Artist-In Residence, during which time she had run workshops and hosted performances around her Future Feminism exhibition.

At the time of release, NME gave ‘Hopelessness’ four stars, saying: “Making relevant, accessible, uncringey protest music in this day and age is such a difficult task that most artists have decided not to bother. ANOHNI has been brave enough to take that risk, and the most vital album of recent times is the reward.”

ANOHNI was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song at last year’s ceremony. She was shortlisted for the prize for her track ‘Manta Ray’, which featured on the soundtrack of environmental documentary Racing Extinction.