Another massive star reportedly turned down Trump inauguration performance

Celine Dion is the latest big name rumoured to have turned down Donald Trump.

The President-elect is understood to be having great difficulty booking acts to perform at his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. next month (January). Opera singer Andrea Bocelli fell through earlier this week, reportedly because fans reacted badly to news that he might be performing for Trump.

Garth Brooks is also believed to have rejected an offer from the President-elect. According to TheWrap, a close friend of Trump’s, Las Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn, had vowed to secure a performance from Dion for the January 20 inauguration ceremony, but was unable to keep his promise.

Barack Obama’s first inauguration ceremony featured a performance from Aretha Franklin. The second featured performances from Beyonce, James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson.

Meanwhile, the lineup for Trump’s pre-inauguration ‘All-American Ball’ has been announced, and it’s less than stellar. It includes performances from Nashville singer/songwriter Beau Davidson, ’80s cover band The Reagan Years (who only perform songs that were released when Ronald Reagan was President), and The Mixx, who are billed as “the Mid-Atlantic’s hottest Party Band!” Check out the full lineup here.

However, Texas rapper Post Malone has said that he would be open to the idea of performing at Trump’s inauguration – provided the money is right.