Another mysterious Queens Of The Stone Age teaser for ‘Villains’ has arrived

The black-and-white clip ends with a cryptic message

Another mysterious Queens Of The Stone Age teaser for new album ‘Villains‘ has appeared on their website.

The Californian band’s site is home to an interactive vintage television set on which you can change channel to view different teasers.

The new video appeared today and features footage from inside the recording studio, including one of Mark Ronson with his head in his hands. It also sees band members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman driving around in a car.

The clip ends with a shot of Josh Homme slamming a notepad down on a sofa, before the screen cuts to an image of a white figure with the words “The ringing in my ears is from another life” scrawled over it in red.

Watch the teaser below, via Spin.

Queens Of The Stone Age recently announced their new album ‘Villains’ will be released on August 25. They have already shared the record’s first track, ‘The Way You Used To Do’, while Homme has described the album as being “here to do bad guy stuff.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Speaking to NME he said: “There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it’s Eagles or Queens or Vultures there’s no reason not to conjoin rock’n’roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing.

“In a world of desperately going for ‘likes’ I think ‘Villains’ is more like ‘we’ll take the dislikes, we’ll take all the outcasts’. This album is here to do bad guy stuff.”

The band also confirmed a string of UK tour dates for later this year. QOTSA’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena