Anti-Theresa May protest song ‘Liar Liar’ is now an actual Number One contender

‘Liar Liar Ge2017’, the anti-Theresa May protest song by little-known band Captain Ska, is now battling for Friday’s Number One spot.

The track has already climbed to Number Two on the UK iTunes chart behind ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. Now it’s sitting at Number Three in the midweek charts, the Official Charts Company has revealed.

The song’s lyrics include the lines: “We all know politicians like telling lies / Big ones, little ones, porky pies / Saying they’re strong and stable won’t disguise / We’re still being taken for a ride.”

It also features a variety of soundbytes from Theresa May’s speeches and the damning chorus: “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no.” Listen below.

The band said in a statement: “The success of this song shows people are fed up with this government of the rich, for the rich. We’re overwhelmed with the support and our message is that people do have the power to change society if we act together.”

‘Liar Liar Ge2017’ is actually a “remix” of a song Captain Ska first released around seven years ago.

A band member called Jake told The Huffington Post: “The 2010 release has kind of been around for a while and I ended up getting so many messages to remix it I thought I’d do it. It’s overwhelming to be at number two now, we’re all freelance session musicians in London, so we’re totally amazed by it. Original music, and especially political music, doesn’t have traction any more. Everyone is totally over the moon with it.”

The song is being supported by The People’s Assembly against austerity, which has criticised various radio stations for reportedly refusing to play the politically-charged song.

“Thousands of people have downloaded this track and we demand that it is aired as any other song would be,” Jake from Captain Ska said.

BBC Radio 1 has confirmed it will not be playing the song as part of the Official Chart Show on Friday (June 2), saying: “We do not ban songs or artists, however our editorial guidelines require us to remain impartial and the UK is currently in an election period so we will not be playing the song.””