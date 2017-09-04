Apple has cancelled its yearly London Music Festival after a decade

The show formally known as iTunes Festival is no more...

The annual Apple Music Festival has been cancelled meaning the end of 10 years of free gigs at the Camden Roundhouse and Koko.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The festival began in 2007 under the guise of iTunes Festival and was rebranded in 2015 to the Apple Music festival.

According to Music Business Worldwide, Apple may have got rid of the festival run to focus on more catered and specialised shows. Digital Spy suggest that sponsored performances of Lana Del Rey and DJ Khaled at SXSW are indicative of this move.

Apple Music have also been making moves toward visual content with the release of their flagship show, Carpool Karaoke. Watch the trailer for Apple’s James Corden-borrowed Carpool Karaoke below.

Last year’s Apple Music Festival saw comeback performances from Robbie Williams and Britney Spears, who made headlines when she approached one of her backing dancers so she could be guided through a backflip, only to pull away from the tricky gymnastics move at the last minute.

Read more: The best bits of 10 years of Apple Music festival

The 10th and final Apple Music Festival had one of the strongest line-ups in the history of the show. Alongside Britney and Robbie, the likes of The 1975, Bastille, Calvin Harris, Chance The Rapper and Elton John.