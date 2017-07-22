Arcade Fire spoof music website with ‘Premature Premature Evaluation’ review of own album

'Everything Now' lands next week

Arcade Fire appear to have spoofed Stereogum‘s ‘Premature Evaluation’ feature on a fake website labelled ‘Stereoyum‘, ahead of the release of their fifth album ‘Everything Now‘ on Friday (July 28).

In what seems to be the band’s riposte to a recent Stereogum piece entitled ‘Remember When Arcade Fire Were Good?‘, the band parody the site’s early-review feature, beginning with an editors’ note that reads: “With this piece, we’re inaugurating a new feature—a review before the review before the review of a new album. We hope you like it!”

In their ‘Premature Premature Evaluation’ of ‘Everything Now’ they write: “What, exactly, will our Premature Evaluation look like? It’s a little too early to say definitively. It’s likely, though, that we’ll compare Everything Now unfavorably to both Funeral and The Suburbs, while calling it a bounceback after Reflektor.”

It’s not the first time Stereogum‘s feature has received a response from artists: Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold personally commented on the Premature Evaluation of their new album ‘Crack-Up‘, beginning: “Sorry the record didn’t do it for you”.

Outbound links on Arcade Fire’s parody website link to one of the Canadian band’s official Spotify playlists, while their page also contains links to other fake sites including ‘HollywoodReporter.co,’ which contains a piece about how their latest video shoot landed them in a load of debt.

Their ‘Premature Premature Evaluation’ piece concludes: “We may be getting ahead of ourselves here, but we predict [Everything Now] is likely to come in just a few spots below Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy in our year-end list, probably somewhere between number 8 and number 14.”

The Montreal band recently announced a 2018 UK arena tour, which will take place in the round. See the dates below:

APRIL 2018

Friday 6 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sunday 8 – MANCHESTER Arena

Wednesday 11 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Thursday 12 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 15 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Monday 16 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro