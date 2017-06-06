Ariana Grande and her crew ‘get bee tattoos to honour Manchester’

The singer returned to the city for an emotional benefit concert on Sunday night.

Ariana Grande and members of her tour crew have reportedly had bee tattoos inked on their bodies in tribute to the people of Manchester.

Less than two weeks after a terror attack shortly after her concert killed 22 people and injured 59 others, the singer returned to Manchester for a benefit concert which raised in excess of £2 million.

After the concert on Sunday evening (June 4), tattoo artists from the Manchester Ink parlour joined Grande and her team backstage to give them bee tattoos, The Sun reports. The worker bee has traditionally been used as a symbol of the city’s proud industrial past, and many of its citizens have also had bee tattoos inked in the wake of the terror attack.

Grande performed over 10 times at Sunday’s enormously successful benefit concert, collaborating with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Black Eyed Peas, among others.

Grande fans attending the concert told NME that people “shouldn’t be frightened” after the horrific terror attack.

Following the concert and a fan campaign, Grande’s song ‘One Last Time’ is on course for Number One this week.

It is not yet known when Grande plans to resume her world tour, which she suspended following the attack.