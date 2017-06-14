Ariana Grande in line to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester

Ariana Grande is in line to be granted honorary citizenship of Manchester under a new city council scheme.

The singer is set to be recognised for organising the One Love Manchester concert, which raised more than £3m for the victims of the terror attack at her concert in the city on May 22.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese told the BBC that many people would already consider Grande “an honorary Mancunian”.

He said of the new scheme: “This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city. We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The singer told fans that she was “absolutely broken” by the devastating events at her Manchester Arena show on May 22, before cancelling a slew of tour dates out of respect to the 22 people who lost their lives in the terror attack.

She returned to the stage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4, which was put together in little over a week. Grande, 23, performed more than 10 times at the emotional gig, duetting with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Black Eyed Peas along the way.

It has also been reported that Grande and her crew have had bee tattoos inked in tribute to the attack’s victims.

She has since resumed her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’, which will criss-cross Europe until June 17, before Grande takes the show to Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.