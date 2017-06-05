Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert raises £2 million for terror attack victim’s families
This accumulates to a total of £10 million for the families.
Ariana Grande’s incredible and inspiring One Love Manchester benefit concert has raised over £2 million for the families who were affected by the Manchester terror attack, reports Metro.
Last night saw the world’s biggest artists – everyone from Katy Perry to Liam Gallagher – take to Manchester to play for a crowd of 50,000 people and millions more who were watching online.
The £2 million benchmark was raised from 7pm to 10pm across the broadcast through text and online donations. This accumulates to a total of £10 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.
The tickets for the event were given for free to those that were in attendance at the Manchester Arena show, the concert where a lone bomber took 22 lives and injured 59 more in the venue’s foyer. However, the rest of the tickets sold out to the general public within six minutes of going live.
Visit here to donate to One Love Manchester.
During the show, Scooter Braun, the executive producer of the concert and manager to Grande and Justin Bieber shared some words saying: “Manchester, your bravery is our hope. Because of you, we can now represent through this as a worldwide community, that we will be ready, we will be fearless and we will be great”.
The night saw performances from Pharrell and Miley Cyrus, an Oasis cover with Ariana Grande and Coldplay as well as Liam Gallagher taking a Chris Martin sized chip off his shoulder to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the Coldplay frontman.
Check out the full set-list of the night below.
Marcus Mumford – Timshel
Take That – Shine
Take That – Giants
Take That – Rule The World
Robbie Williams – Strong
Robbie Williams – Angels
Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus – Happy
Miley Cyrus – Inspired
Niall Horan – Slow Hands
Niall Horan – This Town
Ariana Grande – Be Alright
Ariana Grande – Break Free
Little Mix – Wings
Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet – Better Days
Black Eyed Peas and Ariana Grande – Where Is The Love?
Imogen Heap – Hide and Seek
Children’s choir with Ariana Grande – My Everything
Mac Miller and Ariana Grande – The Way
Mac Miller – Dang!
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus – Don’t Dream It’s Over
Ariana Grande – Side to Side
Katy Perry – Part of Me
Katy Perry – Roar
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Justin Bieber – Cold Water
Ariana Grande – Love Me Harder
Coldplay and Ariana Grande – Don’t Look Back in Anger
Coldplay – Fix You
Coldplay – Viva La Vida
Coldplay – Something Just Like This
Liam Gallagher – Rock n Roll Star
Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass
Liam Gallagher and Coldplay – Live Forever
Ariana Grande and the cast of One Love Manchester – One Last Time
Ariana Grande – Somewhere Over The Rainbow [Encore]