Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert raises £2 million for terror attack victim’s families

This accumulates to a total of £10 million for the families.

Ariana Grande’s incredible and inspiring One Love Manchester benefit concert has raised over £2 million for the families who were affected by the Manchester terror attack, reports Metro.

Last night saw the world’s biggest artists – everyone from Katy Perry to Liam Gallagher – take to Manchester to play for a crowd of 50,000 people and millions more who were watching online.

The £2 million benchmark was raised from 7pm to 10pm across the broadcast through text and online donations. This accumulates to a total of £10 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The tickets for the event were given for free to those that were in attendance at the Manchester Arena show, the concert where a lone bomber took 22 lives and injured 59 more in the venue’s foyer. However, the rest of the tickets sold out to the general public within six minutes of going live.

Visit here to donate to One Love Manchester.

During the show, Scooter Braun, the executive producer of the concert and manager to Grande and Justin Bieber shared some words saying: “Manchester, your bravery is our hope. Because of you, we can now represent through this as a worldwide community, that we will be ready, we will be fearless and we will be great”.

The night saw performances from Pharrell and Miley Cyrus, an Oasis cover with Ariana Grande and Coldplay as well as Liam Gallagher taking a Chris Martin sized chip off his shoulder to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the Coldplay frontman.

Check out the full set-list of the night below.

Marcus Mumford – Timshel

Take That – Shine

Take That – Giants

Take That – Rule The World

Robbie Williams – Strong

Robbie Williams – Angels

Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus – Happy

Miley Cyrus – Inspired

Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Niall Horan – This Town

Ariana Grande – Be Alright

Ariana Grande – Break Free

Little Mix – Wings

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet – Better Days

Black Eyed Peas and Ariana Grande – Where Is The Love?

Imogen Heap – Hide and Seek

Children’s choir with Ariana Grande – My Everything

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande – The Way

Mac Miller – Dang!

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus – Don’t Dream It’s Over

Ariana Grande – Side to Side

Katy Perry – Part of Me

Katy Perry – Roar

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Justin Bieber – Cold Water

Ariana Grande – Love Me Harder

Coldplay and Ariana Grande – Don’t Look Back in Anger

Coldplay – Fix You

Coldplay – Viva La Vida

Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Liam Gallagher – Rock n Roll Star

Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass

Liam Gallagher and Coldplay – Live Forever

Ariana Grande and the cast of One Love Manchester – One Last Time

Ariana Grande – Somewhere Over The Rainbow [Encore]