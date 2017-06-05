Ariana Grande shares emotional words and collaborates with Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and more at Manchester One Love

With 10 performances, £2 million raised and some inspiring words, Grande impressed the world with her grace, love and talent.

Ariana Grande was a constant figure of strength, love and fearlessness last night at the One Love Manchester concert as she performed over 10 times and led the charge in organising the performance to benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Grande’s concert was subject to a terror attack on May 22 where a lone bomber attacked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as Grande attendees were exiting the venue. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 more.

Last night’s concert raised a total of over £2 million which contributes to an overall £10 million for the families that were affected by the irreparable damage of the attacks.

Grande appeared after One Direction’s Niall Horan to perform ‘Be Alright’ and ‘Break Free’ before taking a one song break to return with Victoria Monet and then Black Eyed Peas to perform ‘Where Is The Love?”.

Ariana was then joined by boyfriend Mac Miller to perform their duet ‘The Way’ and Miller’s track ‘Dang!’. Miley Cyrus took the stage to perform Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

Once Cyrus left the stage Grande gave her speech of the night saying: “Before we go any further I want to thank you from the bottom of heart. I want to thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong and unifying. I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the medicine the world needs right now.”

“So I want to thank you for being just that. I want to also say, I had to the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s [Campbell, a 15-year-old fan who lost her life during the terror attack] mommy who told me to stop crying because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted to me to cry.” Laughing, Grande then said: “Then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits” before launching into ‘Side To Side’.

Grande went on to cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ with Coldplay and closed the show out with a stunning cover of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’.

Visit here to donate to One Love Manchester and check out the full set-list here.