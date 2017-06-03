Ariana Grande’s record label donates $500,000 to Manchester fund prior to benefit concert

Grande's benefit concert goes live tomorrow night (June 4)

Ahead of Ariana Grande’s benefit concert to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack, Grande’s record label has donated $500,000 to the ‘We Love Manchester Memorial Fund’.

We recently (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer.

Universal Music Group donated half a million dollars to the fund with a statement that read: “The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack,” the company said in a statement.”

Grande will perform in Manchester tomorrow night (June 4) at the 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Grande will be joined by the likes of Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.

Fans who attended Grande’s Manchester Arena show were offered free tickets to the tribute show. However, the general ticket sales and any net proceeds made at the show will be donated to the British Red Cross for its Manchester Emergency Fund, reports LA Times.

Following the attack, Grande released a full statement that read, “extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”