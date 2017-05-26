Ariana Grande releases full statement on Manchester terror attack

"We won't let hate win"

Ariana Grande has released a new and full statement following the Manchester terror attack that occurred during her concert on Monday night.

Following the tragic loss of 22 lives and 59 other injuries, Grande released a brief statement that read: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words”.

Many of the victims were children and teenagers – with the youngest of the dead revealed to be just eight-years-old.

Grande has now shared some more detailed thoughts on Twitter. She writes “there is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.”

“However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.” She continues, “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Grande also announced that she would return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert in honour of the victims and their families.” She goes on to thank her “fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of expression of love for Manchester.”

“[The victims] will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life”, Grande concludes.

Read the full statement below.

Read more: Ariana Grande’s drummer looks back on Monday’s terror attack

Since the attack, over half a million pound has been raised for the victims and their families.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.