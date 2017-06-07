Ariana Grande releases ‘Over The Rainbow’ as Manchester charity single

Grande performed the 'Wizard Of Oz' classic at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.

Ariana Grande has released her live cover of ‘Over The Rainbow’ from the One Love Manchester benefit concert for charity.

Grande’s original song ‘One Last Time’ has already been reissued as a charity single and is now heading for Number One in the UK. Now her live cover of the classic song from The Wizard Of Oz is also being released to raise money for the victims of the Manchester attack, Pitchfork reports.

Grande had just finished headlining a show at Manchester Arena on May 22 when a lone bomber attacked the foyer as fans were leaving the venue – killing 22 people and injuring 59. Many of them were children and teenagers.

The singer told fans that she was “absolutely broken” by the devastating events, before cancelling a slew of tour dates out of respect.

She then announced Sunday’s enormously successful One Love Manchester benefit concert, which was put together in little over a week. Grande, 23, performed more than 10 times at the emotional gig, duetting with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Black Eyed Peas along the way.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She sang the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ with Coldplay – and Noel Gallagher has announced he is donating royalties from the track to the Manchester relief fund. It has also been reported that Grande and her crew have had bee tattoos inked in tribute to the attack’s victims.

Visit the website to donate to One Love Manchester and check out the full set list from Grande’s concert here.

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG,” Liam Gallagher, who also performed at the concert, tweeted afterwards.