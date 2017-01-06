Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ diss

Trump has been critical of Schwarzenegger's 'Apprentice' debut

Arnold Schwarzenegger has responded to Donald Trump after the former Celebrity Apprentice host taunted him over poor TV ratings.

The movie star took over from Trump, who previously starred in 14 seasons of the US show, this week.

The president-elect gave a damning verdict of Schwarzenegger’s debut, writing on Twitter earlier today: “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”

“So much for being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1,” he added.

According to Nielsen’s preliminary ratings, the program’s ratings dropped more than 43% since the most recent premiere that Trump hosted in 2015.

Schwarzenegger, who served as the republican governor of California between 2003 and 2011, took the criticism lightly.

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, Donald Trump,” he responded on Twitter. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Schwarzenegger declined to vote for Trump in last year’s US elections. While he did not specify a reason for the decision, he said it was first time since 1983 that he would not be voting for the Republican presidential candidate.

Despite slamming The New Celebrity Apprentice‘s ratings, Trump continues to hold an executive producer role on the show.

Schwarzenegger also retweeted a video that he posted after Trump won the election, in which he reads a quote from Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address urging unity.