Around 200 Emeli Sandé fans ‘denied entry to gig because they bought stolen tickets’

One duped fan said she was "absolutely gutted" to have been left standing outside the venue.

Around 200 Emeli Sande fans were reportedly turned away from her gig in Edinburgh last night (March 16) because they had unwittingly bought stolen tickets.

The unlucky gig-goers only realised they had been duped when they arrived at the venue, Usher Hall, and had their entry denied by security.

Fan Meghan McCormack vented her frustration on Twitter after being told she would be unable to attend the gig.

According to the Daily Record, it is understood that the unlucky fans had bought tickets from secondary ticket websites after they had been stolen from the Usher Hall box office.

Edinburgh City Council, who operate Usher Hall, said in a statement: “We share the disappointment and frustration of those fans who have been victims of ticket scamming. Emeli Sandé’s performance at the Usher Hall was a complete sell out and we were unable to allow people with counterfeit tickets into the venue.”

“We always advise fans to purchase tickets directly from our venue or trusted reputable ticket sellers and urge all concert goers to be cautious,” the council added.

Sandé, who released second album ‘Long Live The Angels’ last year, has recently been added to this summer’s V Festival line-up.