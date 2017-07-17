Atari announce first games console in 24 years

See photos of the Ataribox

Atari have revealed their new home games console – the company’s first in 24 years.

The Ataribox was teased as part of last month’s E3 festival, but few details were shared at the time. Atari have since offered up more information on the console.

The Ataribox will be available in both wood and black/red finishes, and features SD card support, a HDMI port, and four USB ports. Inspired by the classic Atari 2600 console, the company stated in a recent email to fans that “our objective is to create something new, that stays true to our heritage, while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari.”

The console is Atari’s first home system since the Atari Jaguar, released back in 1993.

Check out some more images of the Ataribox below.

As The Verge report, Atari plan for the console to host both classic Atari titles and a range of “current content”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

More information, including the console’s release date, games info, pricing and full specifications is expected soon. “We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, pricing, timing,” says a statement from Atari. “We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring this to life, and to listen closely to the Atari community feedback as we do so.”