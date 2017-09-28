‘Attack The Block’ director announces new film starring Patrick Stewart

'The Kid Who Would Be King' is due in 2018

Joe Cornish, director of 2011’s Attack the Block, has confirmed his next project.

The Kid Who Would Be King – written by Cornish and tentatively due September 28, 2018 – is a medieval coming-of-age story about a British schoolboy and his friends who stumble upon the mythical sword Excalibur. Upon discovering the sword, the kids act against the apocalyptic intentions of evil mastermind Morgana (played by Rebecca Ferguson).

Alongside Ferguson, Patrick Stewart will also star in the film, playing an older version of the wizard Merlin. Louis Serkis (the son of Andy Serkis) will play the lead role of a young Alex – his friends are played by Dean Chaumoo as Bedders, Tom Taylor as Lance, and Rhianna Doris as Kaye. Empire reports that filming has already begun.

Cornish’s Attack the Block was a sleeper hit, giving early roles to future superstars John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker. The follow-up will be his first work in over seven years.