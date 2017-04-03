Aubrey Plaza stalks a social media celebrity in new trailer for ‘Ingrid Goes West’

The new drama-comedy is coming to theatres August 4.

A new red band trailer for the upcoming comedy Ingrid Goes West sees Aubrey Plaza crash a wedding with pepper spray and stalk a social media celebrity played by Elizabeth Olsen.

The film was written and directed by Matt Spicer who won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Ingrid Goes West follows Ingrid Thorburn (played by Plaza), an unstable woman who moves to California in order to befriend Taylor Sloan (played by Olsen) who is a top-tier internet celebrity. Thorburn takes drastic actions to win over Taylor’s attention which develops into unsettling and dangerous behaviour.

Watch the teaser trailer below. Ingrid Goes West is out in cinemas on August 4.

The film also stars Straight Outta Compton star (and son of Ice Cube) O’Shea Jackson Jr and Wyatt Russell who drew a lot of attention it in the latest season of Black Mirror as Cooper in the episode, ‘Playtest’.

Aubrey can currently be seen playing the powerful psychic Lenny Busker in the X-Men affiliated FX show, Legion. The Parks and Recreation star has taking a step away from eye-rolling desk work to the ‘impossible optimist’ Busker despite a history of alcohol and drug abuse.