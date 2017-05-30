Audioslave perform ‘Like A Stone’ in memory of Chris Cornell

The footage was captured at a Prophets of Rage rehearsal.

A clip of Audioslave performing an instrumental version of their 2002 single ‘Like A Stone’ in tribute to their late frontman Chris Cornell has emerged.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room earlier this month (May 17). He was 52. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

The footage was captured by DJ Lord at a recent rehearsal for Prophets of Rage. You can watch the emotional video below.

Meanwhile, stars such as Tom Morello and Trent Reznor have remembered their last interactions with the late Chris Cornell.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cornell’s Audioslave bandmate Morello revealed that he last saw Cornell at their band’s anti-Trump inauguration reunion gig on January 20.

Cornell was “shining” at that concert, Morello says. “We hung out after the show – just laughed, took pictures. The last thing he said to me was, ‘I had such a great time. I would love to do this again. You just let me know.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s figure it out!’”

“It’s unbelievable,” Morello added of Cornell’s death. “I don’t know what the phases of mourning are, but I’m in the first one. I still expect this to be some kind of mistake… where it’s ‘I’m cool. I’m so sorry. That was a scare. Everything is going to be all right.’ ”

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian said that he saw Cornell at Elton John‘s 70th birthday gala on March 25. “We had this long chat, sitting next to each other,” Tankian said, adding that Cornell seemed excited by his upcoming tour plans.

Reznor, meanwhile, said of his band Nine Inch Nails‘ 2014 co-headline tour with Soundgarden: “The Chris I met on that tour was a gentleman that completely had his shit together.”