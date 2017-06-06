‘Back To The Future’ almost had a very different title

The leaked memo with an alternate title has re-emerged on Reddit

‘Back To The Future’ is one of the most iconic titles in cinematic history, but it could have all been very different.

A leaked memo, which has recently re-surfaced on Reddit, shows that Universal chief Sid Sheinberg wasn’t happy with the title and felt that it sounded a bit too much like a ‘genre film’. Instead, he proposed that the film should be called ‘Space Man From Pluto’ – which is decidedly less snappier than the eventual title.

He wrote: “I am sure there will be those who will argue that the movie will appear to the audience to be a cheap, old-fashion sci-fi flick. Nonsense! I think it’s a kind of title that has ‘heat, originality and packs fun’.

“Most importantly I think it avoids the feeling of a ‘genre’ time-travel movie.”

Spielberg reportedly sent a memo back to Sheinberg to thank him for the ‘humourous memo’, and told him that that the production crew had laughed at it.The iconic director reasoned that Sheinberg would be too embarrassed to push the point further – and it ultimately worked.

