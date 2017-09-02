‘Bad Boys 3’ has a new writer, producer is hopeful that it will be made eventually

Credit: Press

Will Butler
By

A reminder that it's been 14 years since 'Bad Boys II'.

The world has pretty much given up hope on Bad Boys 3 actually happening but producer Jerry Bruckheimer is still hopeful that the action duo will return to the silver screens.

Speaking to Yahoo, Bruckheimer revealed that the film has a new writer already working on the script. The original release date for Bad Boys 3 or Bad Boys For Life was 2017, however, writer/director Joe Carnahan left the project earlier this year.

“Well, we’ve been developing it for I don’t know how many years now and we had a period of time where it got pretty close and then it drifted away a little bit”, Bruckheimer said.

“Hopefully it will drift back again. We have a new writer on it who’s working on it right now, so that gives me encouragement.”

Will Smith Bad Boys

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starred in the original action-comedy film in 1995, and reprised their roles as Detectives Marcus Barnett and Mike Lowrey eight years later for its sequel, Bad Boys II.

While the long-awaited third instalment of the series has been in the pipeline since 2008, it has now been reported that Smith and Lawrence will also star in a fourth Bad Boys film in 2019.