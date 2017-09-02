A reminder that it's been 14 years since 'Bad Boys II'.

The world has pretty much given up hope on Bad Boys 3 actually happening but producer Jerry Bruckheimer is still hopeful that the action duo will return to the silver screens.

Speaking to Yahoo, Bruckheimer revealed that the film has a new writer already working on the script. The original release date for Bad Boys 3 or Bad Boys For Life was 2017, however, writer/director Joe Carnahan left the project earlier this year.

“Well, we’ve been developing it for I don’t know how many years now and we had a period of time where it got pretty close and then it drifted away a little bit”, Bruckheimer said.

“Hopefully it will drift back again. We have a new writer on it who’s working on it right now, so that gives me encouragement.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starred in the original action-comedy film in 1995, and reprised their roles as Detectives Marcus Barnett and Mike Lowrey eight years later for its sequel, Bad Boys II.

While the long-awaited third instalment of the series has been in the pipeline since 2008, it has now been reported that Smith and Lawrence will also star in a fourth Bad Boys film in 2019.