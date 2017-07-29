Attendees are calling for refunds from the festival company citing "safety concerns"

Y Not Festival cancelled performances of headliners The Vaccines as well as Clean Bandit due to torrential rainfall yesterday (July 28) which, as many attendees are claiming, has now become a threat to public safety.

A spokesperson from Green House Group reached out to NME to reveal that festival attendees and independent companies hired by the Y Not organisers are shocked at how the festival is handling the wet conditions and how underprepared the grounds appear to be for the poor weather.

Yesterday (July 28), Clean Bandit resorted to a short DJ set instead of a full performance while The Vaccines were totally unable to play and failed to turn up on-stage, much to the dismay of thousands of fans.

Y Not released a statement on their Twitter reading: “Due to adverse weather conditions The Vaccines were unable to perform. The safety of our guests, performers and crew is the primary concern and we regret the disappointment caused to the many individuals who were looking forward to the performance”.

Earlier this afternoon the festival advised attendees not attempt to leave the festival grounds due to “the ground condition” and noted that they had “teams helping push cars out of the car park”.

Understandably, Y Not punters are not impressed. The Facebook posts in the ‘Community’ section of Y Not’s page reveal that general safety concerns were already going before the weather complications.

One post reads: “Family camping was a complete free for all, no checks on who was camping there.” After specifically paying a premium for family camping and added peace of mind, adding that, “security was a joke,” with “limited checks on tickets.”

There have also been reports of thefts across the camping sites that called for extra police support sent to the festival.

Fans are calling for refunds and compensation, taking to Twitter to express their upset. Y Not recently became part of the Broadwick Live portfolio alongside Field Day, Standon Calling and Truck festival.

One tweeter summed up the weekend’s progression succinctly:

Y Not Festival is taking place place between 27-30 July at Pikehall in the Peak District, Derbyshire.