Banksy donates funds from sale of latest artwork to anti-arms campaigners

'Civilian Drone Strike' sold for £205,000.

Anonymous street artist Banksy has donated £205,000 from the sale of his latest artwork to peace campaigners.

‘Civilian Drone Strike’ shows three drones bombing a child-like drawing of a house, with a shocked girl and her dog next to it.

Money from the sale of the piece was split between Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), and human rights group Reprieve.

‘Civilian Drone Strike’ was on display at the Stop the Arms Fair art exhibition in east London, which ended yesterday (September 15).

The exhibition was being held alongside the world’s largest arms fair, the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), to highlight the inhumanity of the arms trade.

The DSEI took place at Excel centre in London’s Docklands, where buyers and sellers of arms gathered to make preliminary deals.

Over 1,600 artists from 54 countries displayed their work at the protest exhibition.

Andrew Smith from CAAT said: “This money will be used to ensure we mobilise even more people against the next arms fair, so that we can stop it from happening.

“It’s time to shut it down for good.”

Banksy is known for his politically charged artwork – in May he unveiled a Brexit-inspired mural in Dover, Kent, which showed a metalworker chipping away at a star on the European Union flag.

In June, he offered voters in Bristol exclusive prints in exchange for voting against the local Tory candidate.

That same month, the artist’s iconic ‘Balloon Girl’ was crowned as Britain’s favourite piece of art, in a poll by Samsung.