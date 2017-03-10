Banksy discusses new West Bank installation ‘The Walled Off Hotel’

The mysterious street artist's latest exhibition is located in Bethlehem, which lies in the occupied West Bank

Banksy has discussed his new installment ‘The Walled Off Hotel’ – located in Bethlehem – in a new statement.

The Bristol-born street artist set up his latest exhibition last week in a building next to the controversial barrier wall built by Israel in the occupied West Bank region. Priding itself on offering “the worst view in the world,” the installment will also act as a real hotel when it opens on March 20.

Our first visitors! A coach full of Eastern European Pentecostal Christians posed for pictures in front of the hotel today… A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:35am PST

In a new statement from the artist about his latest art installation, Banksy explained the political reasoning behind its new location.

“It’s exactly one hundred years since Britain took control of Palestine and started re-arranging the furniture—with chaotic results,” he explained. “I don’t know why, but it felt like a good time to reflect on what happens when the United Kingdom makes a huge political decision without fully comprehending the consequences.”

The artist asked Elton John to play at the hotel’s ‘opening party’ – “I don’t know much about piano players; I could only think of one,” Banksy explained. “So, I wrote Elton John an email, and, rather amazingly, he agreed to play” – a gig that John ended up performing remotely, with the performance being beamed into the hotel via television screens.

Watch footage of Elton John performing below.

Watch Elton playing the opening party (remotely) A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Nine Inch Nails and Massive Attack will also perform ‘remote’ concerts at the Hotel once it opens. Reservations open on March 11 at 9am GMT – read more here.