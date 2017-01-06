Barack Obama jokes about working for Spotify post-presidency

The president has shared a number of playlists on the streaming service over the past two years.

Barack Obama has joked about taking a job at Spotify after he leaves the White House later this month.

With all eyes on his next move, the US president quipped that he was looking for an opening at the Swedish streaming company, telling former Swedish ambassador Mark Brzezinski earlier this week: “I’m still waiting for my job at Spotify.”

Writer Natalia Brzezinski, the diplomat’s wife, recounted the exchange between the two in a post on Instagram. “I loved visiting you in Stockholm, it was my favourite trip,” he said, referring to his 2013 trip there. “I plan to go back there really soon.” The president went on to suggest that there might be a place for him at Spotify, riffing that Daniel Ek and company would want him on board “Cuz’ I know y’all loved my playlist.”

For two years running, Obama has shared playlists of his favourite summer songs which have included tracks by Leon Bridges, Janelle Monae and Edward Sharpe, as well as classics by Nina Simone and the Beach Boys. The president has also previously posted his gym workout and Christmas playlists.

Obama has yet to detail his post-presidency plans following Donald Trump’s surprise election win over Hillary Clinton. At his final end of year press conference, he said he would work to heal the Democratic party and help find the “next generation” of leaders.

“With respect to my priorities when I leave, it is to build that next generation of leadership; organizers, journalists, politicians,” he said.

“I see them in America, I see them around the world, 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds who are just full of talent, full of idealism,” he said. “And the question is how do we link them up? How do we give them the tools for them to bring about progressive change? And I want to use my presidential center as a mechanism for developing that next generation of talent.”