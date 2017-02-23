Bastille’s Dan Smith tells ‘awkward’ Alan Partridge joke to Katy Perry at BRITs

Perry performed her new single at the ceremony

Bastille frontman Dan Smith has revealed that he tried to make conversation with Katy Perry by telling an Alan Partridge joke at the BRIT Awards last night (February 22).

The singer ran into Perry backstage at the London ceremony.

“We just bumped into Katy Perry, which isn’t your every day thing,” Smith told the BBC.

“Having to have a conversation with her, I was really awkward and everyone was shouting ‘Dan’ so I tried to make an Alan Partridge joke and I think it went a little bit over her head.”

The famous sketch featured Partridge shouting “Dan!” constantly to his friend in the series played by Stephen Mangan.

Meanwhile, Perry performed her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ on the night.

She was joined by Skip Marley, who features on the track, plus what viewers deemed to be Donald Trump and Theresa May as two dancing skeletons.

The skeletons’ outfits were similar to the ones worn by the British and American leaders when they met in Washington in January.

One wore a dark suit and red tie, while the other wore a red blazer and skirt.

One of Perry’s dancers also fell off stage during her performance

The singer previously performed the song, which she describes as “purposeful pop”, at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she wore an armband with the message ‘persist’ written on it.

Ahead of that performance she caused controversy after she made a joke about Britney Spears’ mental breakdown in 2007.

The singer answered a question about having taken a break between albums on the red carpet, saying: “That’s called taking care of your mental health”.

When presenter Ryan Seacrest asked her how her time off had gone, she replied: “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet”.

Spears was pictured shaving her head after reportedly leaving rehab almost exactly a decade ago in February 2007.

In an apparent response to Perry’s comments, Spears shared a telling quotation from the Bible.