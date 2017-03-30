‘Batgirl’ movie release and director confirmed

DC Comics super-heroine is getting her first ever film



The first ever Batgirl movie has been confirmed, with filmmaker Joss Whedon set to write, direct and produce the Warner Bros. release.

DC Comics character Batgirl first appeared as Barbara Gordon in 1967’s “The Million Dollar Debut of Batgirl!”. Gordon was the daughter of Gotham police commissioner James Gordon, her part penned by writer Gardner Fox.

Variety reports that other Gotham characters will appear in the film, although no cast members have been confirmed. Alongside Whedon, Warner Bros. Pictures Group president Toby Emmerich will be overseeing the project alongside Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. Talks are said to have began earlier this March.

Whedon’s previous experience includes writing 2012 horror The Cabin in the Woods and the screenplay for 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, which launched in 2013 with Man of Steel, also includes the female-led Wonder Woman, due June 2. It has also fledged Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Elsewhere in the DC Universe, talks have started on a Suicide Squad sequel, with Mel Gibson top of the studio’s list of potential directors. Justice League (2017) and Justice League 2 (2019) also have confirmed releases.